President Trump’s Latest Threats Scare Foreign Tourists in the United States

We will hunt you down is the latest threat by U.S. President Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, starring in a million-dollar ad campaign directed to illegal immigrants. Intended for Mexico, this video is going viral worldwide, and the “illegal immigrant part” is overheard by many. Those who had planned a vacation in the United States, from all over the world, are getting more than second thoughts. Mexico is about to ban U.S. government advertising.

Canada, the UK, EU countries, and other countries are warning their citizens about U.S. authorities acting tough and often seen as hateful toward foreign travelers.

The U.S. travel and tourism industry is bracing for a dramatic decline in international visitors’ arrivals. The U.S. Government is not helping but spending millions of Dollars to upset not only Mexican visitors but also the Mexican President.

Still, it is scaring millions of travelers who had considered visiting the U.S., specifically its neighbor in the South. Targeted to address illegal immigrants, millions of potential legal tourists are more than worried, some scared, or some angry, but not only in Mexico, since the news about this video advertisement by Homeland Security goes around the globe.

What Happened to the Appeal by U.S. Tourism before Congress?

In testimony before Congress on April 8, a key leader for the U.S. travel industry called for urgent action to upgrade the American travel system ahead of hosting major global events, as competing countries like China and Saudi Arabia make massive investments in travel.

“Travel is an economic powerhouse in the U.S., driving nearly $2.9 trillion in economic activity each year, but we now face growing challenges that threaten both the future of the industry and America’s competitive edge,” said Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, in testimony before the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security. “The reality is: Bold leadership is required now to prioritize travel. Our travel systems are under pressure, and without immediate action, we risk falling behind.”

Millions of American Jobs at stake

Millions of Americans and foreign residents working in the U.S. travel industry, from Florida to Hawaii, are even more scared for their jobs and businesses.

In 2019, 79.4 million international tourists visited the United States. The top source of tourism revenue and the most visitors arrived from Mexico (more than 30 million), the second highest number from Canada, followed by the UK.

IPW will be in Chicago

Canadians are avoiding us!

A spokesperson from Destination International, who lives on the US-Canadian border in Buffalo, confirmed to eTurboNews that Canadians are avoiding us. Arrivals are way down, and hotels, shops, and attractions in New York are hurting.

The US Travel Association and Brand USA may panic and worry about government funding. They now remain silent about a situation where they should take a firm stand.

eTurboNews could not reach anyone in these organizations, so there were no phone calls, emails, or LinkedIn responses. Anything can threaten the future of these organizations that were in charge of being the welcoming face for foreign visitors to the U.S.

Who in the U.S. travel and tourism industry has the guts to speak out against Homeland Security? Secretary Kristi Noem has been busy showing the Ugly American Face in Mexico in a national multi-million dollar ad campaign. The ad credits U.S. President Trump as a reality star, warning Mexicans, ‘We will hunt you down’. This ad was also shown during a high-profile football match in Mexico and is playing on numerous national TV stations.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had had enough.

President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico said her country is planning to ban advertisements from the US Department of Homeland Security and foreign governments from spreading what she considers political and ideological propaganda.

Mexico is working hard to get the former Mexican Tourism Minister and the former World Travel and Tourism Council CEO elected as the next Secretary-General of UN-Tourism, the United Nations World Tourism Organization. One of her goals is to get the United States to join about 160 countries around the globe and become a member again.

Will I get arrested, thrown in a torture prison, and deported?

A Spanish man calling from Madrid told eTurboNews that he was looking forward to his summer road trip from coast to coast after he was told to avoid all roads, including highways and Interstates close to the Mexican border, because of the threat that foreigners may face by getting arrested and shipped to a torture prison in Louisiana or worse, El Salvador.

He was also warned not to enter the United States on an open itinerary. Two German visitors were recently arrested, stripped, searched, and thrown in a Hawaii jail before being deported to Japan, because they only booked a one-week hotel arrangement for a three-week trip.

However, leaders in the travel and tourism industry, who did not even want to be named, are embarrassed. One GM told eTurboNews, “We all love European visitors. Tell them they are welcome, and we will take good care of them.”

No Guidance in a travel and tourism crisis

There has been no guidance or money to speak out against such a multimillion-dollar advertising campaign paid by US taxpayers’ money, especially at times when USAID is cut to an extent that it could become deadly for those who had relied on the American People to survive AIDS, Ebola, and other threats.

Social media is discussing this campaign not only in Mexico but also in important U.S. travel source markets around the globe.