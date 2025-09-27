Turkish Airlines is the airline with the most international network in the World operating from Europe’s largest airport. Turkey has become one of the most successful tourism destinations. Turkish President Erdoğan today acknowledged.

The Turkish President today commemorated World Tourism Day with a social media post. In his message, President Erdoğan said:

“On World Tourism Day, I extend my congratulations to our tourism sector—our smokeless industry— which supports numerous industries, generates continuous added value, and fosters substantial employment opportunities.”

Turkey broke its all-time six-month tourism revenue record in the first half of this year. The country has established its brand worldwide with the help of Turkish Airlines, despite frequent political challenges.

“God willing, by the end of 2025, we will have reached our goal of 64 billion dollars in tourism revenues,” the president concluded.