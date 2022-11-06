Precision Air Passenger Plane Crash in Tanzania

A Precision Air plane has crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania while attempting to land at an airport during bad weather.

Precision Air Services Plc is a Tanzanian airline based at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam. The airline operates scheduled passenger services to Nairobi, and Entebbe, and to both airports and airstrips throughout Tanzania.

According to Kagera Police boss William Mwampaghale, Precision Air Passenger flight PW494 from Dar-Bukoba plunged into Lake Victoria as it was approaching Bukoba airport.

An official said 26 people had been rescued so Sunday morning, but it was unknown whether there were any deaths.

Kagera Region is one of Tanzania’s 31 administrative regions. The region covers an area of 35,686 km². The region is comparable in size to the combined land area of the nation-state of the Netherlands. Kagera Region is bordered to the east by Lake Victoria, Mwanza Region, and Mara Region

The ATR 42-500 aircraft had 53 people on board (49 passengers). Registration number 5H-PWF.

SOURCE: Wire services and eTN Correspondent Tony Ofungi, Tanzania