Prague to Astana Direct Flight on SCAT Airlines

Direct flights from Prague to Astana are scheduled to resume after a four-year hiatus. Starting this May, SCAT Airlines will operate flights to Kazakhstan twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, using Boeing 737-800 aircraft that can accommodate up to 189 passengers. This direct link to Central Asia will facilitate business collaboration and tourism prospects between Czech Republic and Kazakhstan.

According to Jaroslav Filip, Aviation Business Director at Prague Airport, Kazakhstan holds significant importance as a market for both outgoing and incoming tourism. In 2019, approximately 30 thousand individuals traveled between Prague and various destinations in Kazakhstan. Numerous Czech companies, mainly in the engineering and chemical industries, are engaged in the Kazakh export market. Over the years, Kazakhs have shown a preference for Czech spas, while Czech tourists have shown interest in exploring the distinctive offerings of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is known for its rich cultural heritage, blending various traditions and customs. With a land area exceeding 2.7 million square kilometers, it holds the title of the largest landlocked country globally.

Nicolay Burtakov, the Director of SCAT Airlines’ commercial complex, expressed excitement about the resumption of direct flights from Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic. This highly anticipated route, which had been on hold for four years, will once again allow passengers to travel to the charming and romantic city of Prague. Burtakov emphasizes that visiting Prague is an unforgettable experience that will leave a lasting impression.

With a fleet comprising of 36 aircraft manufactured in the United States and Canada, SCAT Airlines stands as one of the largest air carriers in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Operating over 80 domestic and international routes, the airline consistently expands its network by opening up to ten new destinations each year. Witnessing an average annual passenger traffic growth of 40%, SCAT Airlines has demonstrated over 26 years of successful operations with a dedicated team of 2500 employees. In 2018, the airline proudly became a member of IATA, an esteemed association representing 295 airlines across 120 countries.