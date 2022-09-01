Prague Airport’s Czech Airlines Technics under new management

Czech Airlines Technics (CSAT), a subsidiary of Prague Airport and provider of aircraft repair and maintenance services, has new management.

Effective September 1, Petr Doberský, CSAT Board Member, becomes Chairman of the Board elected by Board Members at today’s extraordinary meeting.

Resigning Chairman Pavel Haleš has decided to accept a new professional challenge after eight years as the head of CSAT.

“My goal for the up-coming period is to return CSAT to its pre-2020 scope and then create a solid foundation for the planned further development both in the main segment of base maintenance and in the rest of the divisions. I am happy I can be a part of the development of a company with more than ninety-years’ tradition in aircraft repair and maintenance,” Petr Doberský specified.

Prior to joining CSAT, Petr Doberský worked for Prague Airport as an Executive Director in charge of accounting, taxes, and financial relations. Before that, he worked in consulting companies in the field of mergers, acquisitions, and financial audits.

The resigning Chairman of the Board of Directors, Pavel Haleš, has decided to leave the company after eight years. He has been working in the field of air transport for almost a quarter of a century, having started his path at Czech Airlines, and subsequently moving to Czech Airlines Handling. The role of Mr. Haleš terminated on the last day of August.

“I am very pleased that CSAT has progressed to the position of an important and recognized player on the market, with an excellent reputation and a stable role in interesting tenders and projects. The next year’s planned launch of operations of an aircraft paint shop will ensure CSAT reaches the level of the best companies in the field. I keep my fingers crossed for CSAT and wish the company many more successful years,” Pavel Haleš said.

When wishing farewell to Pavel Haleš, Jiří Pos, Chairman of the Prague Airport Board of Directors, recognized his immense contribution to the development and support of air transport at Václav Havel Airport Prague and thanked him for successfully navigating Czech Airlines Technics through the most difficult era in its existence, affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemics and the insolvency of the company’s key customer – Czech Airlines.

Vladimír Müller is a new Member of the CSAT Board of Directors, responsible for the segments of base and line maintenance.