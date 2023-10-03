Prague Airport: Capacity, New Routes, Bespoke Parking

After the global COVID-19 pandemic crisis, Prague Airport can finally present its development plans for the coming years. As a result, passengers can look forward to greater comfort when traveling, starting during their journey to the airport.

The new plans are supported by over 90 percent of Czech citizens.

The airport 2030 development plans will bring 200 direct connections, 37 long-haul routes, and 10,000 parking places. Last but not least, the airport will be carbon neutral.

Václav Havel Airport Prague will be a competitive air hub observing new trends and offering:

• Comfortable transport connection with the centre of Prague and the catchment area of the Czech Republic (capacity-sufficient trolleybus connection from 2024, train connection by 2030)

• Sufficient passenger and aircraft handling capacity (2029–2033)

• Accelerated check-in processes (partially from 2024)

• New direct connections for Czech citizens, attractive connections for foreign travellers (gradually, starting now)

• Expanded offer of shops, restaurants, services including parking and accommodation (gradually, starting this year and during 2024)

BY 2030, AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT IS TO SECURE:

• 200 direct connections (now 160)

• 37 long-haul routes (now 21)

• 10,000 parking places (now 6,500)

• 16,000 m² of shops and restaurants (now 11,000)

• 600 hotel rooms (now 380)

• 10,500 m² of lounges (now 2,100 m²)