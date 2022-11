According to the information posted on Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (ICG/IOTWMS) official website, there was no tsunami threat at this time.

Powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck off western Indonesia, southwest of Sumatra, late Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

No structural damage, deaths or injuries have been reported as of this moment.

No tsunami warning has been issued so far. According to the information posted on Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (ICG/IOTWMS) official website, there was no tsunami threat at this time.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News