Powerful 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Istanbul

Today’s massive earthquake beneath the Sea of Marmara sent tremors throughout the region, including Türkiye’s largest city, Istanbul.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Authority (AFAD) reported that two seismic events were recorded after midday local time, with the more intense quake registering a magnitude of 6.2 – marking the most substantial seismic activity to affect the city of over 15 million residents in several years.

Although there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, videos shared online seemingly depict the quake’s disturbing impact from distances of up to 80km (50 miles) away.

Some footage from interior cameras reveals lanterns swaying and decorations falling from shelves as the surroundings shook.

A different video showed a construction crane swaying aggressively next to a new building.

Several reports suggested that the waves seen along the Marmara coastline might have been caused by the earthquake.

Numerous residents in Istanbul, well-aware of their country’s unfortunate history with seismic events, quickly left their buildings following the incident, as evidenced by video recordings.

The most recent major earthquake took place in February 2023 in southern Turkey and adjacent Syria, resulting in more than 60,000 fatalities.

Seismologists caution that a devastating earthquake, referred to as the ‘big one’, may occur in northern Türkiye at any time, given Istanbul’s proximity to the North Anatolian Fault line. The tremors experienced on Wednesday were reportedly sensed in neighboring countries such as Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece.