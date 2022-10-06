Portugal launches new Digital Nomad Visa

The new digital nomad visa scheme allows remote employed and self-employed workers to live and work in the country for up to a year.

The Portuguese government announced a new visa that allows digital nomads to stay or settle for a certain period in Portugal.

The residence permit is for employed and self-employed workers and aims to regulate the temporary stay or residency of remote workers. Visa applications are being accepted from October 30.

This visa is split into two categories, encompassing both remote workers aiming for a temporary stay of up to one year; and also digital nomads looking for a residency visa in Portugal.

To qualify for the two types – either short stay or residency permit – remote workers need to prove a monthly income that is four times the amount of the current minimum income in Portugal (the current minimum monthly income in Portugal is 705,00EUR), and a work contract or proof of self-employment.

The digital nomad visa can be applied from a Portuguese Consulate in their own home country; or if the applicant is already in Portugal, they could apply by an expression of interest with the Foreign Borders Office – SEF.

“Digital nomadism is a trend that has been gaining traction since the early 2020s and with the COVID-19 pandemic remote working became a reality for many workers. This visa will simplify procedures for citizens from other countries who want to come to Portugal and the country will benefit from attracting a new labor market and more human resources,” explains Patricia Casaburi, Managing Director of Global Citizen Solutions, a boutique investment migration company with a strong presence in the Portuguese market.

According to the website Nomad List, a crowdsourced database of thousands of cities aggregating their most important characteristics, Lisbon ranks in first place in the best cities in the world for Digital Nomads.

Reasons listed by users included cost of living, safety, fluency in English, variety of work hubs and overall sunny climate throughout the year.

In 2021, there was a seismic shift to remote work in the U.S. which has resulted in a large increase in the number of digital nomads. In 2019, MBO Partners accounted for 7.3 million digital nomads whereas in 2021 they reported 15.5 million – an 112% increase.

Madeira Island, Portugal created the first digital nomad village in Europe, the Digital Nomad Village. The idea of the project is to attract digital nomads from around the world to work from the island, for periods of one to six months. The Digital Nomad Village was launched in September 2020.