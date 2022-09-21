Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Pompeii Street Festival: From ancient graffiti to modern street art

11 mins ago
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
4 min read
image courtesy of M.Masciullo
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

The Pompeii Art Festival, from September 22-24, will feature a program ranging from music to cinema and from art to photography.

Pompeii is the world capital of street art. The Municipality of Pompeii is presenting the second edition of the Pompeii Street Festival, an event organized by its Municipality in collaboration with Art and Change Social Enterprise and the participation of the Pompeii Archaeological Park.

A meeting was attended by Mayor Carmine Lo Sapio, the director of Park Gabriel Zuchtriegel, and the creator and producer, artist Nello Petrucci, to prepare for the event.

The Pompeii Street Festival includes four sections dedicated to art: music, street art, cinema, and photography, with particular attention to issues that animate its contents such as legality, precarious work, interaction social, environmental protection, and urban redevelopment. This also has the objective of developing tourism and socio-economic growth to the city of Pompeii.

The mayor’s message

“We invest in culture in the area, and we do something that goes beyond our city. [It is a] source of our pride this year is the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with the Archaeological Park of Pompeii for the next three years. It includes events such as the Street Festival, a move that I consider historical.

“We also signed a[n] MOU with the Festival, which we consider a very important event since it allows to announce the third edition for the year 2023.

“The festival reconfirms our level of internationality, as the seat of the Archaeological Excavations that includes the Sanctuary of the Blessed Virgin Mary and of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii.”

The director of the Archaeological Park, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, underlined the importance of activity of the festival which has an important social value: “With the Pompei Street Festival and the Municipality of Pompeii there is a great understanding to make events together, both in the new and the old city.

“It is a concrete way of experiencing together the two realities of Pompeii, ensuring that the Pompeian communities increasingly experience the territory as a place that belongs to everyone, and in the first place to them. Visitors to the excavations will find also works of the Street Art Festival inside the archaeological site.”

After having illustrated the large project and the rich program, the creator and producer of the event, Nello Petrucci, illustrated his coveted project saying, “I would like to create a community of dreamers and artists who make culture and art tools that allow to change and improve consciences and social awareness.”

