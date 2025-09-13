Dr. Walter Mzembi remains one of the most respected personalities not only in Africa but also in the global travel and tourism industry. He has been fighting for his life in a Zimbabwe prison with no path to overcome his situation as a political prisoner in a country he served for many years with passion and dignity. This report provides background that is not well-known yet.

After being tricked into returning to Zimbabwe and meeting with the country’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Dr. Walter Mzembi, former Foreign Minister of Zimbabwe and one of the longest serving tourism ministers in Africa, and Africa’s candidate for UNWTO in 2017, has been fighting for his life in the dungeons of a Zimbabwe prison.

Arrested in June, when he returned from exile because of serious health issues, to meet with the president, he was detained at Harare airport.

Mzembi has known President Mnangagwa for a long time, and both are from the same part of the country. Both served under former President Mugabe and were seen as rivals and competing to lead Zimbabwe’s future after Mugabe’s ousting.

Mzembi left Zimbabwe to be treated for a serious medical issue in 2018 and remained in exile for 7 years. He actively continued to promote his beloved country and Africa as the place to invest, to travel, and to respect. He recently returned to the world stage for travel, tourism, and culture, moving forward a positive image in critical times for his country, Zimbabwe.

Mzembi served his country for many years with passion and dignity, often going beyond the call of duty.

He was the key driver for bringing high-profile international events to his country, including the UNWTO General Assembly and major sports events.

Mzembi speaks on UNWTO loss – herald Isdore Guvamombe in MADRID Spain— Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Walter Mzembi has said the Zimbabwean brand emerged the major victor in the race for the United Nations World Tourism…

Since 2017, Mzembi has been fighting irregularities and blatant manipulation perpetrated by UN-Tourism Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili, when he lost his bid for Zimbabwe to win the UNWTO election as secretary general in 2017, only because of manipulation. Mzembi fought Pololikashvili because of his respect for Zimbabwe.

Strangely, under President Mnangagwa the UNWTO Secretary General became close to Zimbabwe and the current tourism minister and visited Zimbabwe just days before Mzembi was arrested.

Mzembi is a god fearing Christian, as well as President Mnangagwa claims to be. At a public event, when both served under the old Mugabe regime, Mnangagwa and Mzembi attended a dinner. As the minister of tourism at that time, Walter Mzembi donated some high value video screens used for a sports event and the UNWTO General Assembly to a church.

There were no questions about this until Mnangagwa became president and had Dr. Walter Mzembi indicted for allegedly stealing millions from the government by donating the very same video screens to a church that both Mzembi and Mnangagwa supported.

It’s not clear what the official reason for Dr. Mzembi’s arrest is. Still, it’s widely expected that it’s related to the donation of the video screens in 2013.

Without having seen an indictment, Mzembi has been left in a high-security prison without access to bail, and no access to quality medical care for his cancer.

Those with knowledge say Mzembi is now only a shadow of himself, and his life is in grave danger

Court appointments are being postponed repeatedly, and bail has been denied multiple times without a clear path or sufficient time for defence preparation.

Mzembi, a tourism hero and recipient of many other awards, is a well-respected member of the global travel and tourism industry.

Many had spoken out against his arrest, but the government of Zimbabwe is ignoring this and moving forward, promoting the destination as a safe and worthwhile African destination for visitors to explore.

This is particularly surprising for the German outbound tourism market, as Dr. Mzembi was back in Berlin, Germany, among a distinguished audience of diplomats from around the world. The discussion on Culture and Folklore Diplomacy 2024 goes a lot further than music and dancing.

Mzembi’s last visit to Berlin happened just 3 weeks before Dr. Mzembi was arrested in Harare.

eTurboNews repeatedly contacted the Zimbabwe embassy in Berlin. Although the embassy had no valid phone number listed, this writer was able to speak with a consular officer familiar with Mzembi’s case and asked to meet.

This embassy officer confirmed that Dr. Mzembi was widely respected in Zimbabwe and also by many at the Zimbabwe Embassy in Berlin.

An embassy officer agreed to meet with eTN, but the meeting never took place, and follow-up emails and calls were not responded to.