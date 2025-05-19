Poland Prevents Illegal Smuggling of Boeing Plane Parts to Russia

Following the full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia, including restrictions on the aviation industry, which significantly impacted the ability of Russian airlines to access spare parts and maintenance for their Boeing and Airbus aircraft.

According to Poland’s National Revenue Administration (NRA), Polish customs authorities have prevented a major contraband attempt today and confiscated a cargo load of tires intended for civilian Boeing aircraft that were being attempted to smuggle to Russia through Belarus.

The NRA reported that during a truck inspection in Koroszczyn located on Poland’s eastern border, adjacent to the Belarusian city of Brest, customs officers discovered that instead of declared tires for cars and buses, the driver was carrying aircraft tires meant for Boeing passenger planes.

“The sender of the goods was a company from Spain, and the recipient was from Azerbaijan. Criminal fiscal proceedings were initiated in connection with customs fraud. The sanctioned goods were detained,” NRA reported.

Following the full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia, including restrictions on the aviation industry, which significantly impacted the ability of Russian airlines to access spare parts and maintenance for their Boeing and Airbus aircraft.

These sanctions have led to a decline in the Russian aviation industry, with many aircraft grounded due to lack of parts and maintenance.

Although Boeing said it had fully complied with U.S. sanctions and had suspended providing parts, maintenance and technical support for customers in Russia in early 2022, numerous reports indicate that Moscow has successfully obtained essential goods and technology, occasionally for military applications, through “parallel imports” via the third countries and outright contraband.

For example, parts supplied by Boeing, the Airbus subsidiary Satair, the Italian company Superjet International linked to Leonardo, and over 100 suppliers from Europe and the United States, have been delivered to Russia through Indian intermediaries, as indicated by an analysis of customs data conducted by Investigate Europe.

Reporters monitored more than 700 separate shipments — valued at over $50 million — originating from Western companies to India and subsequently to airlines and businesses in Russia, from January 2023 to September 2024. The parts included essential components such as generators, sensors, propeller blades, and cockpit displays, as well as smaller items like screws, bolts, and filters.