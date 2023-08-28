P&O Cruise Ship Crash in Mallorca

Britannia cruise liner floated away like a paper boat when it came loose. A boardwalk collapsed and sank as well.

During a severe summer storm off the coast of Mallorca, Spain, a P&O cruise liner collided with a cargo ship. More than 1000 passengers were onboard the cruise ship.

According to P&O, a few people on board have been injured, and medical staff are tending to them. The ship will remain in Palma de Mallorca so that its technical condition may be evaluated,

There is “no structural compromise,” as the skipper had already assured passengers.

Images and videos captured by passengers on board the vessel show the emergency response crews working to clean up the wreckage and the ship at sea.

A spokesperson stated, “The local fire service and crew were carrying out an emergency drill” when the “unexpected drama” occurred.

A violent rain and wind storm pushed us away from our dockside, he added, at around 11:00 a.m., destroying tethering lines, and water hoses, and forcing the walkway to tumble into the sea.

Another passenger, described the situation on board as “madness” because the sunbeds “were starting to flip. He was unable to see anything beyond the ship’s windows due to the torrential downpour.

“It sailed away like a paper boat,” he said of the ship after it had broken free of its moorings. No more assistance was possible from the personnel.

The captain kept passengers and crew informed every 10–15 minutes, calming down the situation.

Extreme weather has reached the islands, bringing heavy downpours and winds of up to 120 km/h (75 mph). Palma de Mallorca Airport had to cancel more than 20 flights.

Extreme weather warnings have been extended until Monday for the islands in the Mediterranean.

There was no structural damage, except for a small one on deck 5.

A P&O Cruises spokeswoman said, “We are aware of an incident involving Britannia on Sunday morning and are working to assess the situation.”

There was “no problem on the ship other than a few scrapes and bumps to one or more lifeboats.

Tourists on land excursions will be able to get back on the ship again.

While technical specialists evaluate the ship, P&O promises passengers a full slate of onboard activities and entertainment.

The ship left for Southampton and should be arriving there on September 1.

The Queen Mary 2 had a similar issue on August 4 owing to heavy weather, when it broke free from her bow mooring line and drifted off the pier at Southampton.