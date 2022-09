Resort Adds New Food & Beverage Director, Manager of Restaurant Outlets, Beverage Manager

A hidden gem on Florida’s Nature Coast, the Plantation on Crystal River recently announced three key additions to its food and beverage team: Food and Beverage Director Todd Aurich, Manager of Restaurant Outlets Adrienne Larson, and Beverage Manager Lisa Washburn.

