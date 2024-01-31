Planning to Fly To or From Germany Today? Don’t!

Traveling to Germany is becoming more and more like playing roulette. Transportation in the air, rail and on the roads are becoming unreliable for visitors and residents.

The Board of Airline Representatives in Germany warns the German travel and tourism industry, appealing to those 25,000 Verdi union members in the aviation industry in Germany to think twice about another strike on Thursday.

In countless strikes involving national rail, regional transportation, and aviation, Germany has moved from one of the most reliable countries in the world to not only being unreliable, but unpredictable when it comes to public transport of any sort.

Except in the German State of Bavaria 200,00 airline passengers planning to fly to, from, within, or through German airports such as Frankfurt, Berlin, Duesseldorf, Cologne, Hamburg, Hannover better don’t try.

New strikes will prevent more than 1100 flights from taking off or landing at most German airports on Thursday.

Transport workers don’t seem to care and rather stay home instead of show up for work. The German Labour Union Verdi is continuing its power play hurting Germany’s travel, tourism, and transportation industry again.

This time public workers and security staff at airports are putting pressure on the government to get higher wages for themself.

Michael Hoppe, Chairman and Executive Director of BARIG, the association of national and international airlines in Germany says:

“The appeal to 25,000 workers to strike, and cripple aviation in Germany is not in proportion.” He feels salary conflicts should be settled in negotiation and not on the backs of the traveling public. In addition the infrastructure of important industries in Germany may often also come to a stillstand.

Such a strike will create economic hardship for many, including international trade and commerce. With increasing lease fees in Germany, the situation is getting worse when such strikes occur.

Hoppe appeals to all parties to sit down again in good faith, and for the good of the German economy.