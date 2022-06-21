Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Travel News News Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News USA

Plane on fire crashed in Miami

40 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
4 min read
image courtesy of WSVN 7News Miami
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

A plane with 126 passengers on board and 11 crew members crash landed at Miami International Airport and caught on fire at 5:30 pm local time today, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The flight had taken off from Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Red Air flight 203, a passenger McDonnell Douglas MD-82 aircraft, was attempting to land when something went wrong with the aircraft’s landing gear. Upon touching down, the airplane’s landing gear collapsed, and the aircraft ran into objects on the runway, caught on fire, and veered off into a grassy area.

