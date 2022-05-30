Plane Crash in Nepal: Everyone is dead

Tara Air, a regional airline based in Nepal posted this message to its website:

We regret to inform you that today May 29, 2022, Tara Air’s aircraft 9N-AET, DHC-6 TWIN OTTER, en route to Jomsom from Pokhara took off at 9:55 am lost contact. The aircraft had a total of 22 persons along with 3 crew members, and 19 passengers on board. Out of the 19 passengers, 13 were Nepali, 4 Indians, and 2 Germans. The aircraft made its last contact with Jomson Airport at 10:07 am. A helicopter had been sent the search for the aircraft however due to the bad weather the helicopter had to return back to Jomson. Helicopters from Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Jomsom airports are on standby and will return back for the search as soon as the weather clears out. Nepal Police, Nepal Army, and the rescue team of Tara Air are on the way for a land search.

The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane operated by Tara Air had lost contact minutes after it took off from the tourist city of Pokhara around 10 am on Sunday.

All passengers on board the aircraft that crashed into a mountainside in Nepal are “suspected to have lost their lives”, a government official told ANI, as rescuers pulled out bodies from the mangled wreckage of the plane that had 22 people on board.

Pokhara is 125 km (80 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu. It was headed for Jomsom, which is about 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Pokhara and is a popular tourist and pilgrimage site. Both towns are popular with foreign and domestic tourists.

We suspected all the passengers on board the aircraft have lost their lives. Our preliminary assessment shows that no one could have survived the plane crash, but official statement is due,” Phadindra Mani Pokhrel, Spokesperson, Home Ministry was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nepal also has some of the world’s most remote and difficult runways in the world. In addition, snow-capped peaks make approaches difficult, even for accomplished pilots. The weather can change quickly in the mountains.