Places not to be missed on your next trip to Andalusia

If you are, you should consider going to Spain. With 17 autonomous communities and thousands of really beautiful and interesting places to visit, it is one of the most visited countries in the world!

Why should you spend your next vacation in Spain?

For decades Spain has been one of the most attractive destinations in Europe for thousands of tourists around the world. Its long and rich culture, categorical architecture, vibrant cities, and people, make this country a must for any foreign traveler.

Most people often visit cities such as Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia, or the Canary Islands, but the truth is, there is so much more to see in Spain and most people do not fully appreciate it. Here, we recommend a very unique place you should visit at least once in your lifetime, Andalusia.

What to do in Andalusia

South of Spain, you will find Andalusia. With almost endless beautiful landscapes, this Autonomous Community is highly recognized for its natural treasures. Hundreds of mountains, which give way to marvelous Mediterranean beaches, are just a part of the incredible geography that makes Andalusia stand out from other destinations in the country.

Being not only the hometown of many renowned artists in Spain’s history, such as Picasso, Averroes, and María Zambrano but also the city that gave birth to Flamenco. Andalusians are more than proud of their cultural legacy, and they are also willing to share all their customs and traditions with visitors.

So, if you do want to get a taste of this region, the first thing to do is to visit its emblematic cities. For this, you’ll need to schedule your trip as best as you can, since Andalusia is divided into eight provinces.

There are many places to visit and many things to do in Andalusia, don’t miss the opportunity to get to know this Spanish treasure. Go to barcelo.com and book the best hotels in Andalusia at the best prices you can get with our Black Friday Deals. We have chosen a set of places you will surely fall in love with.

Seville, Andalusia capital city

One of the main destinations in Andalusia is Sevilla, besides being its capital city, it is without any doubt one of the favorite destinations in Europe. If you decide to come here, you can:

See Sevilla’s Cathedral , the largest gothic cathedral in the world! Its fine architecture will make you understand what a masterpiece is.

Visit Real Alcázar Gardens . If you are a fan of the TV show Games of Thrones then you will love this place, a few scenes of this series took place in Real Alcázar.

See the 48 tiles that resemble the different provinces in Spain when you visit Plaza de España , probably the most beautiful square in Spain.

Take a boat trip and enjoy the city's view from a different perspective on Guadalquivir waters.

There’s a famous song that says “Sevilla tiene un color especial…” which in English would be “Sevilla has a special color” and it couldn’t be more right!

The beautiful city of Cádiz

A small, yet quite spectacular city, Cádiz is indeed one of the beauties and treasures of Spain. No wonder why it is one of the favorite choices for thousands of travelers.

Cadiz offers a lot of different plans for anyone to enjoy during their stay, it all is going to depend on how long you are planning to stay or how much you want to spend. Either way, if you want to get to know the appeal of this city, do yourself a favor and:

Get a taste of Cadiz's local cuisine , a shrimp tortilla , fried fish , and marinated dogfish are just a sample of the many delicious dishes you can try on Cadiz streets.

Since you are already by the sea, you cannot miss watching how the sun goes down and give place to one of the most beautiful and remarkable sunsets at Caleta beach , or go for a walk, you will have miles of golden sand to do so.

Have a little of an adrenaline rush when you try either surfing, windsurfing, or kitesurfing in Tarifa.

Discover the Spanish jewel: Granada

If you are more into sightseeing, you need to go to Granada, one of the pearls of Spain.

First thing first, the Alhambra is the star of Granada. World Heritage and the most visited monument in Spain, this place is a must-go. Full of Spanish history, it was once a fortress and a palace for many kings. You will be speechless when you see Patio de Los Leones and the Generalife gardens, both inside this architectural masterpiece.

But that is not it, there are more things to do and see in Granada, for instance:

Get lost in the streets of Albaicín , an old Arabic district, certainly one of the best plans in Granada. From there you can get to the San Nicolás viewpoint where you can also enjoy the views of Alhambra.

Try the tapas , you can't leave Granada without experiencing the beauty of getting a drink and a free tapa with it. Don't worry it's on the house.

Take a walk around Granada historical center where you can find the majestic Cathedral and the Royal Chapel .

Bargain a little in the souk of Alcaicería .

Walk along Carrera del Darro, one of the most beautiful streets in the city.

