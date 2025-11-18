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Pittsburgh’s New Airport Terminal Showcases Local Labor, Technology, and Design Leadership

November 18, 2025
by Juergen T Steinmetz
November 18, 2025
2 min read
PIT
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Pittsburgh International Airport has opened its new $1.7 billion terminal, marking a major milestone in regional aviation. Designed with local labor and materials, the modern facility features streamlined security, faster baggage systems, outdoor terraces, and an energy-self-sufficient microgrid, offering travelers a welcoming, efficient, and community-focused experience.

The new Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) terminal officially opened today after a decade of planning and four years of construction. Designed by Gensler + HDR with luis vidal + architects, the $1.7 billion, 811,000 sq. ft. facility represents a major modernization effort built almost entirely with local labor and materials and without local or state taxpayer dollars

The terminal is tailored for origin-and-destination travel and supports 15 airlines. Key features include a consolidated security checkpoint with 12 lanes, a more efficient baggage system that cuts delivery times in half, improved international arrivals, a 3,300-space high-tech parking garage, four outdoor terraces, and a dedicated Welcome Point for greeting arriving passengers. A Skybridge now connects the new landside building to the renovated airside terminal.

The project emphasizes innovation and sustainability: PIT operates on an energy-self-sufficient microgrid, incorporates biophilic design, uses recycled/local materials, and is pursuing LEED Gold certification. The redesign reflects regional identity with a roof inspired by local hills, tree-like steel columns, and natural lighting.

The terminal’s construction generated $2.5 billion in economic impact and more than 14,000 jobs, with about 90% of workers and materials sourced locally. The first flight into the new terminal arrived at 5:15 a.m. from San Francisco. Officials describe the opening as a milestone for regional pride, economic growth, and the future of airport design.

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About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

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