Pittsburgh International Airport 1.7 Billion Terminal Created $2.5 Billion in Economic Activities

Pittsburgh International Airport cut the ribbon on its new $1.7 billion terminal—built for Pittsburghers, by Pittsburghers. The project marks a major milestone ahead of the terminal’s public opening later this fall.

More than 300 guests gathered for the celebration, including Gov. Josh Shapiro, U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, and other local, state, and federal leaders who praised the project’s community impact and vision for the region’s future.

Designed to reflect Western Pennsylvania’s landscape, the terminal features a rolling roofline inspired by the hills, terrazzo floors with leaf patterns, and 4,000 constellation lights that emulate the night sky. The project created 14,300 jobs, generated $2.5 billion in economic activity, and used no local tax dollars.