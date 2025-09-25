Pirates in Kingston, Jamaica?

X marks the spot as Jamaica beckons visitors to experience some swashbuckling fun at the inaugural Kingston Pirates Week from Oct. 29–Nov. 2, 2025. Set around Jamaica’s capital and historic Port Royal, adventurers of all ages are invited to what was once the “wickedest city on earth” to celebrate its legendary pirate and maritime heritage through music, dance, dining, and historical experiences. This buccaneer-inspired festival comes on the heels of Port Royal’s designation in July 2025 as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“This new event builds on Jamaica’s reputation as the cultural capital of the Caribbean, bringing together music, cuisine, and the rich storytelling heritage of Kingston and Port Royal,” said Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett. “Kingston Pirates Week will not only entertain but also provide economic opportunities for our local communities while showcasing Jamaica’s unique history to the world.”

The four-day festival will feature daily entertainment and themedevents across Kingston and Port Royal, including:

October 30 – Riddims & Rum: A Pirate Merritone Fête – A themed celebration of Jamaican sound system culture, with music by the legendary Merritone Sound System, one of the oldest and most respected in the island’s history. The best pirate costume will win a prize.

November 1 – Pirates Beach Clean-Up – Guests will travel by pontoon to various beaches around Port Royal for cleanups. Prizes will be awarded to groups or individuals for best efforts. A scavenger hunt will also give participants the chance to “embody their inner pirate” and search for treasure at “X marks the spot.”

November 2 – Port Royal Pirates & Seafood Festival – Thisfinal event will feature entertainment combined with humor and fun, including a pirate costume contest, live music, and even a “pirate invasion”. And, of course, plenty of seafood which Port Royal is known for.

“The launch of Kingston Pirates Week is an exciting step forward in our continued efforts to diversify Jamaica’s tourism offerings,” said Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White. “By blending immersive cultural experiences with community engagement, we are creating a festival that will appeal to both international visitors and locals alike, strengthening Kingston’s position as a must-visit destination.”

Outside of festival events, visitors can explore attractions linked to Port Royal’s pirate history. These include the new Port Royal Museum, where artifacts recovered from the sunken city are on display; round-trip cruises to Lime Cay Island in search of treasure; and rum tastings at select bars and restaurants, inspired by the favorite drink of Jamaica’s notorious pirates such as Sir Henry Morgan, Calico Jack and Blackbeard Teach.

Tickets for select events, accommodation information, and full festival details can be found at www.kingstonpiratesweek.com.