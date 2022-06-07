Pilot flies final flight for Royal Household

Today, Luxaviation UK is announcing its chief pilot Glyn Anderson is retiring from flying commercial flights including his royal duties after a distinguished 25 years of service.

Anderson has been at Luxaviation UK since the company’s inception in 1996 and, amongst other duties, has been responsible for supporting Members of the Royal Family on official engagements. On April 27 2022, Anderson completed his final flight for the Royal Household, in which he received royal recognition for his extended service.

Glyn Anderson, chief pilot at Luxaviation UK, says: “I’m honoured to have supported the duties of the Royal Household for the past 25 years and I was thrilled to receive a signed photo and plaque in recognition.

In retiring from my commercial flight duties, it will allow me time to focus on my other responsibilities at Luxaviation UK as chief pilot and fleet manager.”

George Galanopoulos, Luxaviation UK’s chief executive officer and head of charter sales, Europe, for the Luxaviation Group, says: “Glyn has been integral to our Royal Household operations at Luxaviation UK, and now he will hand those reins over to other crew members.

“Understanding clients’ needs and expectations is an essential part of private charter. Glyn’s valued service reflects the nature of our principles at Luxaviation, ensuring the highest standard of quality control, while maintaining the most stringent confidentiality and privacy for our flyers – no matter how high profile they may be.”

