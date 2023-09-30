Pilot Discovers Northern Part of Caspian Sea Drying Up

A pilot flying S7 Airlines recently recorded a shocking video of the northern part of the Caspian Sea drying up. According to the footage, the Caspian Sea seems to be vanishing.

In the video, the pilot presents a map displaying the area beneath the aircraft, anticipating a watery expanse. To their surprise, they instead discovered only parched terrain, prompting concerns regarding the disappearance of this crucial body of water.

“If you look at the map, the northern part of the Caspian Sea should be here, there should be water. We are approaching, there should be a bay here. In fact, there is nothing, nothing is left. This is not the first time I say that at least the northern part of the Caspian Sea is disappearing. There is no water,” said the pilot on the video.