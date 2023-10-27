PIA: 349 Flights Canceled in 2 Weeks, Struggle for Smooth Operation Persists

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan’s flag-bearer airline, is struggling to operate smoothly since the recent weeks as its fuel supplier – Pakistan State Oil (PSO) – has stopped the fuel supply to the carrier quoting payment dues and disputes.

Pakistan International Airlines has canceled 349 flights in the past two weeks due to a fuel shortage, posing challenges for the financially struggling national airline. These flight cancellations, which began on October 14, have impacted both domestic and international routes severely.

PIA is Pakistan’s largest airline with over 30 aircraft, offering almost 50 daily flights to 20 domestic and 27 international destinations in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

The company is continually rescheduling flights, but they haven’t provided information on the expected duration of the crisis.

“The flights are being scheduled as per the availability of fuel,” the company said in a statement.

The airline reports that its fuel supplier, PSO, has stopped extending credit and is now requiring daily advance payments for fuel supplies.

The airline is striving to handle its financial situation and the return to regular flight schedules depends on fund availability. When flights resume, priority destinations will include Canada, Turkey, China, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia. Passengers will be kept informed about flight schedules.

PIA’s flights to Europe and the UK have been suspended since 2020 due to the pilot license scandal, leading to the revocation of its authorization to fly to the European Union by the European Union’s Aviation Safety Agency.

PSO confirmed receiving Rs70 million from PIA on Thursday to fuel eight flights, comprising six international and two domestic flights. Now PIA typically makes advance payments to PSO for its flight fueling.

PIA is currently acquiring fuel for profitable routes such as links to Saudi Arabia, Canada, China, and Kuala Lumpur.

Following the airlines’ financial crisis, it is suspected that Airbus and Boeing might also stop their spare parts supply for the PIA fleet.

Air transport has probably never been more important to the development of a new nation than in the case of Pakistan. In June 1946, when Pakistan was still in the offing, Mr. Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the Founder of the upcoming nation, instructed Mr. M.A. Ispahani, a leading industrialist, to set up a national airline, on a priority basis. With his singular vision and foresight, Mr. Jinnah realized that with the formation of the two wings of Pakistan, separated by 1100 miles, a swift and efficient mode of transport was imperative.

