Domestic Flights to Phu Quoc Suspended Following International

Flights to Phu Quoc Island from Da Nang, Can Tho, and Nha Trang have been halted because of a drop in demand, which is part of a larger tourism crisis.

Several international flights have been suspended, but services from South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Kazakhstan, and the Czech Republic are still operational, bringing approximately 1,700 passengers per day.

Phu Quoc, once a major tourist spot, has faced a crisis recently. Tourists have been deterred by high airfares, steep hotel prices, and scams. As a result, domestic tourist numbers to Phu Quoc have dropped by half in the past three months.

Hotels on the island have reported that 50% of their rooms remain unbooked for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays.

Tourism authorities on Phu Quoc pledged to enhance service quality and deter price exploitation last month to restore the island’s reputation.