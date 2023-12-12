Vietnam Travel News Airlines Aviation News Business Travel eTurboNews | eTN News Transportation News

Domestic Flights to Phu Quoc Suspended Following International

Add Comment
44 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
phu quoc,domestic flights,tourism crisis, Domestic Flights to Phu Quoc Suspended Following International, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Binayak Karki

Tourism authorities on Phu Quoc pledged to enhance service quality and deter price exploitation last month to restore the island’s reputation.

<

Flights to Phu Quoc Island from Da Nang, Can Tho, and Nha Trang have been halted because of a drop in demand, which is part of a larger tourism crisis.

Several international flights have been suspended, but services from South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Kazakhstan, and the Czech Republic are still operational, bringing approximately 1,700 passengers per day.

Phu Quoc, once a major tourist spot, has faced a crisis recently. Tourists have been deterred by high airfares, steep hotel prices, and scams. As a result, domestic tourist numbers to Phu Quoc have dropped by half in the past three months.

Hotels on the island have reported that 50% of their rooms remain unbooked for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays.

Tourism authorities on Phu Quoc pledged to enhance service quality and deter price exploitation last month to restore the island’s reputation.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

You may also like

About the author

Avatar

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing