Photo Exhibition in Kyrgyzstan Dedicated to Snow Leopard Day

The National Museum of Fine Arts, named after Gapar Aitiev, will open the “Vanishing Treasures of Kyrgyzstan” photo exhibition on October 20. This exhibition is in honor of International Snow Leopard Day, as reported by the museum’s press service.

The photo exhibition will showcase pictures and videos captured by camera traps, highlighting projects related to beekeeping, gardening, ecotourism, and environmental initiatives linked to the UNEP Vanishing Treasures program. Additionally, projects focused on the protection of snow leopards by various organizations will be featured.

The exhibition aims to raise awareness about conserving snow leopards and other rare Kyrgyzstan animals while promoting environmental responsibility.

It runs until November 5.