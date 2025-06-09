Philippines Grants Indian Tourists Visa-Free Entry

Philippines joins Thailand, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka (free electronic visa), Seychelles, Maldives, Philippines, Indonesia (visa on arrival) and Hong Kong (online pre-clearance required) in welcoming Indian tourists in without visa requirement.

Current premium viewers: 36

The government of Philippines announced that Indian nationals are permitted to enter the country without a visa for tourism purposes starting June 8, 2025.

Philippines joins Thailand, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka (free electronic visa), Seychelles, Maldives, Philippines, Indonesia (visa on arrival) and Hong Kong (online pre-clearance required) in welcoming Indian tourists in without visa requirement.

This visa-free arrangement aims to enhance tourism arrivals from India, which saw a 12% increase in 2024, reaching nearly 80,000 visitors, as reported by the Department of Tourism.

Despite this growth, Indian visitors to the Philippines constitute a small fraction of the over five million travelers who visited Southeast Asia last year.

In light of the new visa-free policy, Indian nationals may enter the Philippines without a visa for a duration of up to 14 days. Additionally, those possessing valid visas or residence permits from the United States, Australia, Canada, Schengen countries, Singapore, or the United Kingdom are allowed to stay in the Philippines visa-free for a period of up to 30 days.

Home – Philippine Department of Tourism WAKE UP IN THE PHILIPPINES Top Destinations EXPERIENCES PLAN YOUR TRIP Save our spots SPECIAL OFFERS Top Destinations The Philippines boasts 7,641 islands and each […]

The official website of the Embassy of the Philippines in New Delhi stated:

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) informs the public that the Philippines has granted visa-free privileges for Indian nationals for tourism purposes.

In pursuit of its objective of enhancing tourism arrivals from India, the Philippine Government announces the following visa policies applicable to Indian nationals starting 08 June 2025:

Indian nationals may enter the Philippines without a visa for a non-extendible and non-convertible period of 14 days for tourism purposes, upon presenting a passport valid for at least six (6) months beyond the contemplated stay, confirmed hotel accommodation / booking, proof of financial capacity, and return or onward ticket to the next country of destination.

Indian nationals holding valid and current American, Japanese, Australian, Canadian, Schengen, Singapore or United Kingdom (AJACSSUK) visas or residence permits may enter the Philippines without a visa for a non-extendible period of 30 days for tourism, upon presenting a passport valid for at least six (6) months beyond the contemplated stay, and return or onward ticket to the next country of destination.

These updated visa-free privileges for Indian nationals may be availed of at any Philippine port of entry, and are not convertible to a visa-based stay or other admission status categories. Indian nationals must also not have any derogatory record with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in order to be admitted into the country without a visa.

Indian nationals transiting in the Philippines or entering the country for long-term visits and non-tourism activities are required to apply for an appropriate Philippine visa at a Philippine Embassy or Consulate in their country or origin, place of legal residence, or any country that requires entry visas for Indian nationals.