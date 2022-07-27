Philippine Massive 7.3 Earthquake

A 7.3 earthquake was downgraded to a massive 7.1 in Luzon, Philippines.

It happened Wednesday at 8.43 am local time in the morning.

Luzon sits at the northern end of the Philippines and is the country’s largest and most populous island. It’s known for its mountains, beaches, and coral reefs and is home to Manila, the national capital. Set on a deep bay with famed sunsets, the city has many Spanish-colonial landmarks, national memorials and monuments, a centuries-old Chinatown, and a diversity of museums.