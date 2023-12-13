Philippine Airlines and American Airlines Launch Codeshare Partnership

Philippine Airlines and American Airlines recently teamed up for a codeshare partnership.

This collaboration marks the debut of Philippine Airlines marketing flights to various U.S. spots and grants American Airlines’ customers access to Manila and Cebu’s stunning beaches.

American Airlines passengers can now purchase tickets through aa.com for code-shared flights run by Philippine Airlines to reach Manila and Cebu via Tokyo. Furthermore, travelers have the option to fly to Manila from Honolulu and Guam using this service.

“We are excited to partner with Philippine Airlines, which will provide our customers seamless connections to Manila, the capital and economic hub of the region, and Cebu, the gateway to countless tropical islands with pristine beaches,” said Anmol Bhargava, American’s Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships. “The Philippines is one of the fastest growing economies in Asia, and we look forward to continuing to enhance our partnership with Philippine Airlines.”

Philippine Airlines has applied its “PR” code to American Airlines’ flights connecting Los Angeles to seven U.S. cities: Atlanta, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, and Washington, D.C. This arrangement enhances connectivity with PAL’s trans-Pacific service.

“This partnership with American Airlines unlocks more options for customers traveling between Asia and the United States,” said Eric David Anderson, PAL’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We are delighted to deliver on our long-term strategy of continuing to build our global reach. We look forward to creating more opportunities for travelers to discover the wonders of the Philippines.”

Philippine Airlines runs nonstop flights to Los Angeles twice daily, daily flights to San Francisco, and several weekly flights to New York, Honolulu, and Guam.