Petition to Save Stonehenge Gains Over 200k Signatures

UNESCO has called on the UK government to reconsider its controversial road tunnel project near Stonehenge. The proposed tunnel on the A303 could jeopardize Stonehenge’s UNESCO World Heritage Site status if changes aren’t made. Despite government approval in July, UNESCO’s concern is primarily focused on the potential impact on the historic site.

Recently, activists from The Stonehenge Alliance and Save Stonehenge World Heritage Site delivered a petition to UNESCO in Paris regarding this issue.

Despite the petition gathering 225,000 signatures from 147 countries, urging the government to halt plans for the road scheme, the Department for Transport approved the £1.7 billion two-mile tunnel from Amesbury to Berwick Down in Wiltshire.