Peru’s Travel and Tourism Industry Plan B: Domestic Tourism

With political issues hurting international tourism in Peru, there is another option – domestic tourism

Peru‘s Foreign Trade and Tourism Minister, Juan Carlos Mathews, has predicted that domestic tourism in the country could achieve a remarkable milestone this year, potentially reaching a total of 34 million trips. This projection indicates a significant growth rate of over 25%. It’s in contrast to the previous year’s figure of 27 million trips.

“This year, we are taking the leap forward from 27 million to 34 million trips. The important thing to highlight is that these figures will be reached despite the events that have played against us, such as social conflict, Cyclone Yaku, the dengue epidemic, among others,” he highlighted in remarks to Andina news agency.

The Cabinet official highlighted the tourism industry’s revival. Effective collaboration between the Central Government and over 300 tour operators is attributed to its success. These operators span 25 regions in Peru.

“In order to achieve this growth, there was a very close articulation with tourism sector guilds, tour guides, restaurant chains, hotels, airlines, and transportation companies, among others,” he specified.

Additionally, the minister clarified the strategy. He explained that this approach led to significant price reductions for tourist packages. Observers have noticed these reductions within the market. The primary objective behind this initiative is to rebuild trust among tourists and stimulate their inclination toward making purchasing choices.