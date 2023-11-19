Peru Introduces ‘Digital Nomad’ Visa

Peru recently introduced a new visa category, “Digital Nomad-Residence,” through Legislative Decree No. 1582, joining more than 50 other countries offering similar visas.

This initiative allows individuals to live and work remotely in Peru for up to a year under the amended immigration laws.

Digital nomads in Peru, under the new visa category, are restricted from earning salaries from Peruvian-based work or companies. They are required to work remotely for companies that are not based in Peru.

Legislative Decree No. 1582 became effective on November 15; however, specific regulations are pending clarification. The National Superintendence of Migration will be responsible for issuing the digital nomad visas in Peru.

As of now, details about the application process for the digital nomad visa in Peru have not been announced. Additionally, there are no specified minimum salary requirements for this visa category.