Pegasus and UC Berkeley Shape Airline Experience of the Future

The interplay between scientific knowledge and technological advancement continues to evolve, as each domain influences the other. In the contemporary landscape, competitiveness transcends mere production capabilities; it is increasingly evaluated based on technological prowess and the rapidity of knowledge creation. Acknowledging this shift, Pegasus is forging strong alliances with universities, which play a crucial role in fostering innovation, sustainable development, and global competitiveness.

In alignment with this vision, the Pegasus Innovation Lab, located in Silicon Valley and dedicated to steering the company’s innovation strategy, is embarking on a new chapter through its strategic collaboration with UC Berkeley, a leading institution in academic research and knowledge. Together, these two entities aspire to create innovations that are data-driven, user-centric, and enhance efficiency, thereby influencing the future of the aviation industry.

This strong partnership bolsters Pegasus’ global innovation strategy by merging UC Berkeley’s scholarly expertise with the technology-oriented approach of the Pegasus Innovation Lab.

Collaboration in Artificial Intelligence Innovation

This collaboration will unite Pegasus’ industry expertise with the academic prowess of the Institute for Business Innovation at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley, a leading global research institution, to undertake joint initiatives focused on operational efficiency, flight safety, and AI-driven data innovation. By leveraging this partnership, Pegasus seeks to expedite the creation of advanced business models by converting academic knowledge into actionable solutions.

Integrated Air Travel Experience: Collaborating with Students to Shape the Future

A fundamental aspect of this partnership is the ‘Integrated Air Travel’ initiative, executed in collaboration with the MBA program at UC Berkeley. This project aims to develop a comprehensive self-service travel experience, prioritizing digital aviation, user experience, and customer-focused solutions. By merging the innovative spirit of academia with practical operational requirements, Pegasus aspires to convert groundbreaking concepts into real-world applications.

Innovative Approaches to Addressing Aviation Challenges via the Innovation

In collaboration with Berkeley, the Innovation Hackathon seeks to produce inventive solutions tailored to the digitalization and efficiency requirements of the aviation industry, focusing on aspects such as AI-enhanced guest experiences and operational workflows. The concepts generated during the hackathon will not only support Pegasus’ technological strategy but also establish a foundation for motivating practices throughout the broader industry.

AI and Data Analytics Training to Deepen Competencies

A training program focused on artificial intelligence and data analytics will be provided to Pegasus employees to enhance their expertise. This initiative not only includes technical training but also seeks to cultivate a culture of innovative thinking and data-informed decision-making throughout the organization.

This alliance transcends mere project-based cooperation, embodying a comprehensive long-term strategic vision. Recognizing that partnerships between academia and industry foster not only technological advancement but also the exchange of knowledge, the cultivation of collective intelligence, and the development of talent, Pegasus is dedicated to shaping the future through this diverse collaboration with UC Berkeley.