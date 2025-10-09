Peace in Gaza & Israel Is More Than A Reason To Celebrate And To Explore Opportunities

The end of bloodshed, unification, rebuilding, and the new Opportunities that will come with it include tourism, but also the fear of increasing authoritarianism. President Trump received a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize from Palestine.

With a note handed to US President Trump during a press conference this afternoon, it opens the door for a different world for Israel and Palestine, with the people of Gaza, the Middle East, and the rest of the world- a path to peace and the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

In a rare moment, both democratic and republican leaders in the United States congratulated President Trump for his leadership in this process.

At the same time, the fear of the president using this acknowledgment at home to take advantage of this situation by justifying even more drastic ways to fight his opponents, and have the National Guard control American cities. Israel’s President Netanyahu may have to face history.

Suppose the work by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, the EU, the United States, and other countries is successful. In that case, it will change the world and also open up enormous new possibilities for tourism everywhere. Going coincides with Riyadh Air launching its operations at the end of this month- it becomes not only good news, but also profitable news.

In the meantime, the people of Gaza who are still alive may also be celebrating having a glimpse of hope to survive, but they urgently need help immediately. Rebuilding Gaza, getting a terrified population back on track, enabling them to overcome hate, will cost billions and a lot of goodwill, friendship, and care.

It can be assumed that Israel will have the resources and will spare no effort to welcome their beloved surviving hostages to come back home as heroes.

This is the message received from Dov Kalmann, a World Tourism Network Hero from Tel Aviv, and submitted at 6 am Israeli time this morning.

Yessssssssss we are all celebrating here. The end of bloodshed on both sides, unification, rebuilding, the return of sanity – and who knows, the first signs of peace! Shalom, salaam! History at its best! From Palestine, Amer Al Azem sent eTN a message for US President Donald Trump saying:

Dear President Trump,

Gaza, which has seen both human and structural devastation, yet inspired the world and shaped minds and policies, welcomes you not as a colonizer or investor, but to make history. I believe it would be remarkable for history to record your visit to besieged Gaza and the human mark you could leave on a land that embodies both resilience and suffering.

We have read about the agreement on the initial phase of the Trump plan, and this is good news for everyone. The important thing is that this agreement leads to an end to the genocide in Gaza.

I nominate President Trump, Greta Thunberg, Francesca Albanese, and the Palestinian doctors for the Nobel Peace Prize. If the war does not end, I will have to withdraw President Trump’s nomination.

I also invite you to visit Gaza, because leaders are defined by their actions and achievements.

I extend to you an invitation to visit Gaza and contribute to its reconstruction as a human who feels humanity, knowing that your presence would leave a lasting impact on minds and hearts. I also invite thousands of journalists to accompany you during this visit to document a historic moment that could be immortalized in human memory.

Amer Al Azem, CEO