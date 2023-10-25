PCMA Names First International Chair Elect

Business events strategy organization, PCMA, announced it has appointed a new Head of Business Events at VisitScotland as its first non-North American Chair Elect for 2024.

Neil Brownlee was named as the new Chair elect and has 35 years of experience in the international hospitality and business events industry. His role at VisitScotland Business Events, which he has held for the past 15 years, requires close liaison with Scottish Government and the development and implementation of business events strategy at a national level.

The announcement comes following the successful approval of the 2024 Board of Directors and Trustees Slate, which was presented to PCMA members on September 1, 2023. Directors and Trustees will assume office immediately following PCMA’s Convening Leaders, taking place from January 7-10, 202,4 in San Diego, California.