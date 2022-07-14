Pattaya tourist safety topic of meeting

Police in Pattaya and tourism leaders and business operators recently met to discuss combatting crime and tourist safety.

The police in Pattaya, Thailand, and tourism leaders and business operators recently met to discuss cooperative efforts to combat crime happening to an increasing numbers of tourists. The meeting agenda discussed cooperation and integration to improve safety for tourists.

Offering input were officials from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Pattaya Police Station, Chonburi Immigration Office, Chonburi Tourism and Sports Department, Thai Hotel Association Eastern Chapter, Pattaya Business & Tourism Association, Department of Land Transport, and Pattaya Baht Bus Cooperative.

Indians have been the prime victim of crime, with 8 highly publicized gold robberies still unsolved by Pattaya police.

The Tourism and Sports Department said Pattaya had attracted foreign tourists in the first 5 months of the year with the majority coming from India. But it isn’t just Indians; unfortunately crime against tourists in Pattaya appears to be a “norm.”

Just a week ago, a British tourist was beaten up and robbed by 4 Thai men after a night of heavy drinking. The police found the tourist on North Pattaya Road covered in bruises with his phone, money and bag missing including his clothes. The tourist said he had not done anything to provoke the mean who attacked and robbed him.

A Thai woman who was on vacation with her husband and 2 daughters at an Airbnb vacation home on Koh Larn Island in Pattaya had her bag stolen from the property which contained jewelry and over 65,000 baht in cash.

A look at CCTV footage revealed a shirtless man stealing the bag from outside the holiday home. The superintendent of the Mueng Pattaya Police Station, Kunlachart Kunlachai, recognized the individual and officers were able to quickly track him down. The suspect is a relative of the homestay’s owner.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawat Pinprayong, Commander of Tourist Police Division 1, chaired the July 12 meeting with Pol. Maj. Gen. Attasit Kitjaharn, cCommander of Provincial Police Region 2, and Pattaya City Manager Pramote Tubtim.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News