Patrick Torrent Elected President of UN Tourism Affiliate Members Board in Riyadh

Within the framework of the 26th General Assembly of the UN World Tourism Organization , held this week in Riyadh , the Affiliate Members elected a new leadership team to steer their global network for the coming years.

According to information shared during the 45th Plenary of Affiliate Members, Patrick Torrent, representing NECSTouR – The Network of European Regions for a Sustainable and Competitive Tourism, was elected as president to the UN Tourism Affiliate Members Board.

Horacio Repucci, from the Argentine Chamber of Tourism was elected 2nd vice chair, and Abdullah Alhagbani, representing the Saudi Tourism Authority, were elected first Vice Presidents. The official confirmation of results and the complete list of regional representatives are expected to be released soon in the Organization’s communiqué.

The elections took place as part of a broader agenda focused on public–private collaboration, innovation, and the application of artificial intelligence in tourism management, themes aligned with UN Tourism’s strategic priorities for the next biennium.

A Renewed Focus on Global Collaboration

The newly formed board will play a key role in shaping the 2026–2029 Work Programme for Affiliate Members—an extensive network that brings together companies, destinations, academic institutions, and innovation centers. Its mission will be to accelerate tourism’s digital and sustainable transformation by promoting projects, pilot initiatives, and knowledge exchange across regions.

Priority areas include fostering investment in high-value, low-impact experiences, sharing best practices in sustainable tourism, and ensuring that the private sector’s perspective is represented within UN Tourism’s Executive Council and General Assembly.

Profiles Reflect Global Balance

Patrick Torrent’s election highlights the growing influence of European regional organizations in shaping policies for sustainable and competitive tourism. With extensive experience leading the Catalan Tourist Board and close ties to NECSTouR, Torrent is recognized for his leadership in advancing multi-level governance and green transition models.

Horacio Repucci brings a Latin American business perspective, representing a network of tourism chambers focused on SME coordination, connectivity, and destination promotion across the region.

Representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Abdullah Alhagbani—an executive overseeing partnerships and regulatory affairs at the Saudi Tourism Authority—will contribute to strengthening links with the dynamic Middle Eastern market, now a major hub for investment, product development, and global events.

Riyadh: Global Hub for Tourism Dialogue

Riyadh has reinforced its position as a center of international tourism debate, hosting not only the 26th General Assembly but also the 124th and 125th sessions of the UN Tourism Executive Council. The events gathered more than 160 delegations, ministers, and industry leaders to discuss AI’s role in destination management, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

As the global tourism sector continues to expand, the formation of the new Affiliate Members Board marks a strategic step toward greater coordination between regions and markets, paving the way for a resilient, innovative, and greener future for tourism.