PATA to Launch Halal Travel Trends Report

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) has announced a new collaboration with CrescentRating, a research organization based in Singapore that specializes in Halal-friendly travel, to jointly produce the Halal Travel Trends 2025 report in partnership with Mastercard. This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signifies the initiation of a strategic alliance aimed at enhancing understanding and engagement within the Muslim-friendly travel sector.

“At PATA, we recognize the profound significance and vast, often untapped, potential of the Muslim-friendly travel sector. Driven by a growing global Muslim population with increasing economic influence, it presents a substantial opportunity for destinations and travel businesses worldwide,” stated PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid.

Noor emphasized the importance and timeliness of the report, noting, “By providing a detailed analysis of demands and behaviors, this comprehensive report empowers destinations to refine their unique offerings and create a more inclusive environment. It also equips travel providers with actionable insights to enhance services for this discerning demographic. We are delighted to acknowledge that CrescentRating, one of the valued PATA members, is a leading force in making this research possible.”

The Halal Travel Trends 2025 report was formally introduced at the PATA Annual Summit 2025 (PAS 2025) during a prominent session entitled “Halal Travel Frontier 2025: What Destinations Need to Know Now,” where Mr. Bahardeen shared essential insights from the study.

“This collaboration with PATA comes at a crucial time. As we navigate an evolving travel landscape shaped by shifting demographics and values-driven choices, the Halal Travel Trends 2025 report offers a timely lens into what truly matters to Muslim travelers today. It’s not just about where they go, but how they want to travel, with purpose, inclusivity, and authenticity,” said Fazal Bahardeen, Founder and CEO of CrescentRating.

Fazal further elaborated that the report is underpinned by CrescentRating’s RIDA Framework. “Through the lens of Responsible, Immersive, Digital, and Assured experiences, RIDA framework destinations and service providers align their offerings with the values and lifestyles of today’s Muslim travelers,” he explained.

The collaboration was officially acknowledged during a certificate presentation on stage at PAS 2025 on April 23.