PATA Partners with SUNx Program to Educate Young Travelers

The agreement, signed by SUNx Malta President, Professor Geoffrey Lipman, and PATA CEO, Noor Ahmad Hamid, is guided by Sustainable Development Goal 17 — Partnerships for the Goals.

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is pleased to announce a new organizational partnership with the SUNx Institute, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed during the PATA Annual Summit 2025 (PAS 2025) in İstanbul, Türkiye. The partnership marks a shared commitment to supporting climate resilience and sustainable development across the travel and tourism sector.

The agreement, signed by SUNx Malta President, Professor Geoffrey Lipman, and PATA CEO, Noor Ahmad Hamid, is guided by Sustainable Development Goal 17 — Partnerships for the Goals. This goal underscores the importance of collective action in achieving sustainable outcomes, particularly in addressing the global climate crisis.

“We are proud to partner with Professor Geoffrey Lipman and the SUNx team, whose dedication to climate resilience and Climate Friendly Travel continues to inspire meaningful change across our industry,” said PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid. “This collaboration is more than a formal agreement, it is a shared commitment to invest in the future. By working with SUNx, PATA hopes to empower the next generation of travelers to be responsible, resilient, and climate conscious global citizens who continue to pursue best-practices that promote and foster sustainable tourism.”

At the heart of the agreement is a joint focus on the Dodo4Kids education program, an initiative designed to introduce Climate Friendly Travel (CFT) to young learners and their families. PATA and SUNx Institute will work together to expand climate literacy and embed sustainability principles at an early age, nurturing the next generation of conscious travelers and changemakers through educational animations and valuable learning materials.

Professor Geoffrey Lipman said, “We are all in this together, as we grapple with the intensifying challenges of a climate constrained world. And we know that our kids and grandkids will have to face tougher climate driven realities. Dodo4Kids helps prepare early learners to fight the good fight through Climate Friendly Travel that responds to extreme weather in a sustainable and nature positive way. It’s a perfect fit with PATA’s vision of a meaningful future.”

In addition to Dodo4Kids, the partnership opens the door to broader collaboration in areas of shared interest, from co-promoting campaigns and planning joint activities. It outlines a commitment to open communication and transparency, while maintaining the independence and integrity of each organization.