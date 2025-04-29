PATA Partners with European Travel Commission

Through the established Memorandum of Understanding, PATA and ETC intend to work together on various joint initiatives aimed at tackling global tourism challenges, advocating for sustainable and responsible practices, enhancing connectivity, supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and promoting more balanced tourism flows that enrich visitor experiences while benefiting local communities.

Current viewers: 0

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is delighted to announce a new collaborative partnership with the European Travel Commission (ETC), a non-profit entity dedicated to fostering the sustainable development of Europe as a premier tourism destination.

ETC Corporate The European Travel Commission (ETC) is the non-profit organisation responsible for the promotion of Europe as a tourist destination in third markets

This partnership was officially acknowledged during the PATA Annual Summit 2025 (PAS 2025) on Wednesday, April 23, following an engaging discussion between PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid and ETC CEO Eduardo Santander, centered on the theme Building Bridges: Tourism at the Crossroads of East and West.

“This Memorandum of Understanding marks a meaningful step forward for PATA as we deepen our commitment to global collaboration in building a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient tourism industry,” stated Mr Hamid. “In an increasingly interconnected world, the relationship between the Asia Pacific and Europe in travel and tourism is more vital than ever. We look forward to joining forces with the European Travel Commission, an organization that shares our values and long-term vision. Through this partnership, we aim to amplify our impact by exchanging knowledge, co-creating initiatives, and addressing shared challenges with a united voice.”

Through the established Memorandum of Understanding, PATA and ETC intend to work together on various joint initiatives aimed at tackling global tourism challenges, advocating for sustainable and responsible practices, enhancing connectivity, supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and promoting more balanced tourism flows that enrich visitor experiences while benefiting local communities. Additionally, the partnership aspires to strengthen the synergies between the organizations’ respective programs to optimize impact and cost-effectiveness across advocacy, research, and B2B events.

Mr Santander said: “Tourism bridges cultures, fosters mutual understanding, and unites people – especially in times of uncertainty. In such moments, international organizations like ETC and PATA play a crucial role in strengthening ties between our regions. We look forward to building a closer partnership with PATA, working together to enhance seamless connectivity, exchange best practices, learn from one another, and collectively shape a more resilient and sustainable future for travel and tourism.”

Furthermore, PATA and ETC will collaborate on knowledge-sharing initiatives, co-organizing and participating in events, facilitating expert exchanges, and conducting joint advocacy campaigns, especially those centered on sustainability in tourism.

This partnership embodies the shared vision of both organizations for a progressive global tourism ecosystem.