PATA Gold Awards 2023 Winners Announced

The famous PATA Gold Awards for 2023 were just announced and attracted 108 entries.

This year’s awards recognize the achievements of 23 separate organizations and individuals, including the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA), Galaxy Entertainment Group, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Incheon Tourism Organization, Jeju Tourism Organization, Kerala Tourism, Korea Tourism Organization, MGM China, Nepal Tourism Board, Sabah Tourism Board, Sands China Limited, Sivatel Bangkok Hotel, SriLankan Airlines, SOTC Travel Ltd, Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Tourism Fiji, and TTG Asia Media Pte Ltd.

Under the guidance of PATA headquarters, 22 independent judges from around the world selected the winners of the 21 Gold Awards and two Grand Title Winners.

The PATA Grand Title Winners were presented with outstanding entries in two principal categories: Marketing and Sustainability and Social Responsibility.

MGM China, China, received the PATA Gold Award 2023 Grand Title in Marketing for its “Turning A Traditional Cultural Symbol Into A Marketing Catalyst” campaign.

Ten years ago, MGM launched the Lion IP brand strategy with the first Lion Dance Championship, leveraging the lion dance – an internationally recognized Lingnan culture icon — and turning this local cultural symbol into a long-term brand engagement strategy.

The company proposed the development concept of “tourism+”, which champions local culture as its central theme under the Lion IP strategy.

Using this one element, the team injected new vitality with modern techniques to create multiple touch points and experiences that ranged from art, exhibitions, and performances, to competitions and training programs.

These initiatives transformed a common, everyday language into a powerful cultural symbol that was embraced by audiences of all ages, transcending generations and regions.

The success of this strategy is seen through the results that proved how it resonates—and continues to resonate—with a local and global audience. Just as importantly, the strategy has not only inspired MGM but also reinvigorated the city of Macau.

The PATA Gold Award 2023 Grand Title in Sustainability and Social Responsibility was awarded to Waterbom Bali, Indonesia, for its innovative ‘Karmic Returns’ program.

The renowned waterpark, located in Bali, Indonesia, is at the forefront of sustainability practices. Since becoming the first waterpark to achieve carbon neutrality in 2017, Waterbom has set ambitious goals to become the world’s leading sustainable waterpark, focusing on waste, water, and energy reduction.

Through its vigilant ‘Green Team,’ the park meticulously monitors, records, and reports its resource consumption, fostering a team culture of ecological awareness. Waterbom employs various methods to conserve water, including rainwater harvesting and a closed-loop filtration system, while also replacing groundwater with recharge wells.

The park has an onsite waste management facility, where they create their own compost for gardens. In Q1 2023, they achieved a 97% recycling rate for materials and reduced waste sent to landfills to just 3.4%. Sustainability is deeply ingrained in the park’s ethos, influencing staff training and all operational facets.

This highlights Waterbom Bali’s exceptional dedication to environmental responsibility.

PATA Grand Title Winners 2023

Marketing

Turning A Traditional Cultural Symbol Into A Marketing Catalyst

MGM China, China Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Karmic Returns

Waterbom Bali, Indonesia

PATA Gold Award Winners 2023 – Marketing

Marketing Campaign (National – Asia)

Through the lens of GenZ

Hong Kong Tourism Board, Hong Kong SAR Marketing Campaign (National – Pacific)

Where Happiness Comes Naturally

Tourism Fiji, Fiji Marketing Campaign (State and city – Global)

Pack Up for Kerala

Kerala Tourism, India Marketing – Carrier

Around the Island

SriLankan Airlines, Sri Lanka Marketing – Hospitality

Melco Style x B. Duck @ Studio City

Melco, Macao, China Marketing – Industry

Kick – starting travel again & connecting diverse Indian traveler

SOTC Travel Ltd, India Digital Marketing Campaign

Incheon smart tourism project

Incheon Tourism Organization, Korea (ROK) Printed Marketing Campaign

Korea Unique Venue Promotion Project

Korea Tourism Organization, Korea (ROK) Travel Video

Catching Sabah

Sabah Tourism Board, Malaysia Travel Photograph

A Valley in Bloom

Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thailand Destination Article

Hiking in Australia’s Healing Lands

Rachel Lees, Australia Business Article

Fancy Feasts

TTG Asia Media Pte Ltd, Singapore

PATA Gold Award Winners 2023 – Sustainability & Social Responsibility

Climate Change Initiative

Galaxy Entertainment Group Environmental and Sustainability Practices

Galaxy Entertainment Group, Macao, China Corporate and Social Responsibility

Beacon of Sustainability

Sivatel Bangkok Hotel, Thailand Community-Based Tourism

Kareum Stay

Jeju Tourism Organization, Korea (ROK) Culture

The Revitalization of Old Phetchaburi Town Riverside Community through the Establishment of Cultural Community-Based Tourism

Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration – DASTA, Thailand Heritage

Rejuvenating and Appreciating

MGM China, China Human Capital Development Initiative

Sands Retail Academy – “Ticket To A Lifestyle Journey”

Sands China Limited, Macao, China Tourism Destination Resilience (Asia Pacific)

Alabao Bay Secret Land Reappearance Plan

Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Chinese Taipei Tourism for All

Leofoo Senior Travel Service

Leofoo Tourism Group, Chinese Taipei Women Empowerment Initiative

Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Nepal Tourism Board, Nepal

Judges for the PATA Gold Awards 2023 were