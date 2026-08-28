PATA has reached 75 at a pivotal moment. A new generation of leaders, mounting geopolitical and climate pressures, a crucial CEO decision and questions over tourism development are converging. What happened at the PATA Travel Mart in Kuching offers important clues about where Asia-Pacific tourism’s influential association goes next.

KUCHING, Malaysia — The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) has concluded one of the final major events of its 75th anniversary year, but the PATA Travel Mart in Kuching raised questions extending well beyond the celebrations.

According to an analysis by veteran Asia-Pacific tourism journalist Imtiaz Muqbil of Travel Impact Newswire, four forces are converging that could determine PATA’s future: a generational change in leadership, mounting global challenges, the selection of its next CEO, and the need for a more sustainable tourism development model.

A New Generation Takes Its Place

A younger generation of executives is increasingly represented at PATA’s decision-making table.

Muqbil describes these emerging leaders as street-smart, technologically savvy, motivated and willing to contribute their collective expertise. Importantly, many are largely free from the internal political baggage associated with earlier periods of PATA’s history.

That advantage, however, comes with a potential weakness: institutional memory.

Without a strong understanding of PATA’s history and the factors behind its earlier decline, a new generation of leaders could inadvertently repeat past mistakes.

There is also a question of continuity. Many of today’s younger board members are senior employees of corporations or government agencies. Changes in employment could therefore result in changes in PATA representation.

PATA Chairman Henry Oh, serving from 2026 to 2028, is an independent corporate owner, potentially giving the association a greater degree of leadership continuity at a time when maintaining focus may prove especially important.

PATA Confronts a Rapidly Changing World

The second challenge comes from outside the association.

PATA is operating amid geopolitical uncertainty, economic volatility, environmental pressures, technological disruption and other external shocks affecting tourism throughout Asia-Pacific.

The association is developing an advocacy group and task forces to address these issues. The challenge will be responding quickly enough.

Traditional committee structures, with small groups meeting periodically, risk being overtaken by events. PATA’s strategic research partner, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, has also identified major challenges facing the sector, according to Muqbil.

For PATA, identifying risks may be the relatively easy part. Developing practical policies and translating them into action will be more difficult.

The CEO Decision

Perhaps the most immediate issue is leadership.

The three-year term of PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid is scheduled to expire in October 2026. PATA announced on July 30 that it was seeking candidates for the position, with applications closing on August 20.

According to Muqbil’s reporting, a five-member selection panel has been established. However, PATA members have not been informed of its composition or chairmanship, prompting questions about transparency surrounding one of the association’s most consequential decisions.

Noor has applied for an extension of his tenure, Muqbil reports.

Former PATA Chairman Peter Semone, who recruited Noor in 2023, has publicly credited him with delivering on his mandate while also arguing that the association now requires a different kind of leadership for a rapidly changing environment.

Muqbil reports that several board members, speaking privately, see a strong argument for continuity and question whether changing CEOs while a new chairman and board are settling into their roles could create unnecessary disruption.

PATA is expected to announce its decision in October.

Whether the association chooses continuity or a new direction could become one of the defining decisions of Henry Oh’s chairmanship.

Four Formidable Forces converged at the PATA Travel Mart in Kuching Kuching, Malaysia — The PATA Travel Mart in Kuching, Malaysia, last week was the last major event of PATAs 75th anniversary year. Four formidable…

Can Emerging Destinations Avoid the Mistakes of the Past?

The fourth issue extends beyond PATA itself and goes to the heart of tourism development in Asia-Pacific.

During PATA’s formative decades, tourism growth concentrated heavily on gateway destinations such as Hong Kong, Bangkok and Tokyo. As regional travel expanded, destinations including Pattaya, Bali, Penang, Phuket and Cebu moved into the tourism mainstream.

Now a new generation of destinations, including Kuching and Gyeongju-Pohang, is emerging.

That gives them an opportunity to learn from the problems experienced by established destinations: overtourism, excessive capacity, infrastructure pressure, labour shortages, sustainability concerns and imbalances between tourism supply and demand.

But Kuching illustrates how quickly that opportunity can be lost.

The Sarawak capital promotes itself through its environmental assets and its identity as the “Land of the Hornbills.” Yet Muqbil reports signs of growing urban-development pressure, including plans for significant condominium construction.

Unchecked development could bring the same congestion, population pressures and loss of character experienced by many established Asian tourism destinations.

Smog Sends a Different Sustainability Message

Environmental conditions during the PATA Travel Mart added another dimension to the debate.

Muqbil reported that Kuching was blanketed by smoke and smog during the four-day event as a result of plantation burning, with air quality reaching unhealthy levels.

At a media conference, Sarawak’s tourism minister attributed the problem to neighbouring Indonesia. Muqbil also cited a Kuching-based adventure tourism operator who said many plantation companies associated with burning are Malaysian and Singaporean-owned.

Whatever the source, the effect on visitors was immediate.

For international buyers experiencing Kuching for the first time, unhealthy air was hardly the introduction expected from a destination whose tourism proposition is closely associated with nature and environmental quality.

The episode also underlined a broader challenge for tourism destinations: sustainability cannot exist only as a marketing message. Environmental policy, urban planning and tourism development increasingly have to move together.

PATA at a Crossroads

PATA’s relevance ultimately depends on its ability to deliver timely and useful value to its members.

After the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic and years of internal difficulties, the association now operates in an era defined by geopolitical conflict, economic uncertainty, climate risks, financial pressures and accelerating technological change.

Henry Oh began his chairmanship by visiting PATA chapters and listening to their concerns. The next test will be turning that engagement into an effective leadership and policy structure.

The CEO appointment will be an early indication of how that process develops.

Semone has argued that geopolitical corridors are shifting, connectivity is becoming more complicated and climate risks can no longer be considered theoretical. His prescription is for a PATA leader combining diplomacy with practical sustainability expertise.

Muqbil reaches a different conclusion.

His analysis suggests PATA already has substantial knowledge around its decision-making table. What it requires most is leadership capable of harnessing that collective expertise and converting it into practical solutions.

After 75 years, that may be PATA’s central challenge: not simply identifying the forces reshaping Asia-Pacific tourism, but showing that an industry association can respond quickly enough to remain relevant.

Source and editorial credit: This article was edited and adapted for eTurboNews from original reporting and analysis by Imtiaz Muqbil, Travel Impact Newswire. The views and reported observations attributed to Muqbil originate from his Travel Impact Newswire report, “Four Formidable Forces Converged at the PATA Travel Mart in Kuching.”