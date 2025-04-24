PATA Announces New Vision and Mission

The updated Vision and Mission received approval from the PATA Board during the PATA Annual Summit 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey, and were officially ratified at the 74th Annual General Meeting.

In response to the changing global environment, the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) has unveiled a revised Vision and Mission that align with the shifting priorities of the travel and tourism industry, emphasizing innovation, collaboration, and adaptability. These foundational principles serve as a driving force in developing a significant tourism economy.

Pacific Asia Travel Association Pacific Asia Travel Association, A Community of Responsible Travel Businesses.

The updated Vision and Mission received approval from the PATA Board during the PATA Annual Summit 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey, and were officially ratified at the 74th Annual General Meeting.

PATA’s new vision, ‘A meaningful Pacific Asia tourism economy,’ is both succinct and powerful. The term ‘meaningful’ signifies a dedication to sustainable, comprehensive outcomes—social, cultural, environmental, and economic—that benefit all stakeholders. It acknowledges tourism’s capacity to be a transformative agent that honors diversity, supports communities, and preserves the region’s rich heritage.

PATA’s new mission is: “Share knowledge, enable networking, and protect tourism economy assets by fostering innovation, collaboration, and adaptability”.

This mission outlines PATA’s strategic plan for 2030, which aims to enhance its expanding network of members and partners by promoting responsible tourism practices, innovative initiatives, and collaborative efforts within communities. It demonstrates an ongoing commitment to sustainability, resilience, and the enduring significance of the tourism industry.

PATA Chairman Peter Semone said, “with our new direction we are setting our aspiration on advancing a meaningful tourism economy in Pacific Asia, one where host communities are empowered, tourism stakeholders are valued, businesses grow responsibly, and the environment and cultural heritage are protected.”