Passing the Baton: Hamburg Aviation Enters a New Era of Innovation

On a crisp November morning in Hamburg, the atmosphere at Hamburg Aviation was filled with both gratitude and anticipation. After more than a decade of shaping one of Europe’s leading aerospace clusters, Professor Dr. Joachim Szodruch handed over the reins to Professor Dr.-Ing. Gerko Wende. The moment symbolized not only a change in leadership but also a renewed commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global competitiveness in the aviation industry.

A Legacy of Vision and Collaboration

For over ten years, Prof. Szodruch was the driving force behind Hamburg Aviation’s success. With his deep understanding of the aerospace sector and his unrelenting dedication, he transformed the cluster into a powerful platform for collaboration between industry, research, and politics.

Under his leadership, Hamburg Aviation became recognized far beyond Germany as a hub for technological excellence and cooperative innovation.

One of the defining milestones of his tenure was the establishment of the German Aerospace Center (DLR) in Hamburg — a project that firmly anchored three DLR institutes in the region and elevated the city’s reputation as a center of cutting-edge research and technology.

“Prof. Szodruch’s vision has left a lasting mark,” said Andreas Richter, Head of Innovation, Technology and Cluster Policy at Hamburg’s Ministry of Economy, Labor and Innovation. “His efforts to strengthen the DLR presence here have given Hamburg’s aerospace ecosystem an enduring boost.”

A New Leader with a Clear Mission

Now, the cluster turns a new page. Prof. Dr.-Ing. Gerko Wende — a respected expert in aerospace technologies and innovation management — assumes the role of Chairman of the Board.

As a professor at the Hamburg University of Technology (TUHH) and Director of the DLR Institute of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul at the ZAL Center for Applied Aeronautical Research, Wende bridges the worlds of academia, research, and industry.

“I’m excited to work with the entire Hamburg Aviation team and our members,” said Wende. “Together, we’ll strengthen Hamburg’s position as a global aviation hub — focusing on innovation, sustainability, and international competitiveness. Hamburg has both the responsibility and the potential to help shape the future of aviation.”

Hamburg Aviation: Building the Future of Flight

Founded as a collaboration between leading aerospace companies, research institutions, and policymakers, Hamburg Aviation today stands as a model for regional innovation clusters.

Its mission is clear: to drive forward the development of sustainable technologies, foster cooperation across the entire aviation value chain, and ensure that Hamburg remains a leader in the international aerospace arena.

Hamburg Aviation Wir fördern den drittgrößten zivilen Luftfahrtstandort der Welt in der Metropolregion Hamburg

With the leadership transition, Hamburg Aviation is reaffirming its strategic direction — one that combines technological excellence with environmental responsibility.

The new chapter under Prof. Wende’s guidance promises not only continuity but also fresh energy to propel the cluster — and the entire Hamburg aviation ecosystem — into a sustainable and globally connected future.