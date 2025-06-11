The airline’s demise resulted in dozens of passengers being left without transportation and around 350 workers losing their jobs.

Silver Airways, a Florida-based regional carrier, unexpectedly canceled all flights today, June 11, resulting in all its passengers being left stranded following the announcement of its bankruptcy.

Silver Airways was established in 2011 following the acquisition of assets from the defunct Gulfstream International Airlines. The airline primarily operated scheduled flights from its hubs located in Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and San Juan (Puerto Rico), catering to various destinations throughout Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean with a fleet of Saab 340 and ATR 42/72 aircraft.

In 2018, Silver Airways broadened its reach by purchasing Seaborne Airlines, thereby improving its Caribbean network and introducing seaplane services between St. Thomas and St. Croix.

Passengers Stranded as Silver Airways Shuts Down, Cancels All Flight

According to today’s airline’s Instagram post, the decision to shut down was made after a prospective buyer opted not to finance the carrier’s ongoing operations amid the sale process stemming from Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

“We regret to inform you that we are ceasing operations as of today, June 11, 2025. In an effort to restructure under bankruptcy, Silver engaged in a transaction to sell its assets to another airline holding company, which has regrettably decided not to continue Silver’s flight operations,” the Fort Lauderdale-based company said in its social media announcement.

The airline had numerous flights scheduled for today and throughout June, however, it said that they all will be cancelled.

Silver Airways added that all tickets bought with a credit card will be completely refundable to the original payment method. Tickets that were bought with cash or check will still qualify for refunds but the customers will have to wait for it along with other airline creditors.

The airline’s demise resulted in dozens of passengers being left without transportation and around 350 workers losing their jobs.