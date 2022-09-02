Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Passengers riot at Delhi airport over Lufthansa flight cancelations

25 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

Hundreds of angry Indian travelers and their families seeing them off, were angrily demanding refunds from Lufthansa

Lufthansa’s flights cancellations resulted in mass protests at Indira Gandhi International Airport in India’s capital city New Delhi today.

Hundreds of angry Indian travelers and their families seeing them off, were angrily demanding full refunds or alternative flights for their Lufthansa flights from New Delhi to Frankfurt and Munich that have been canceled due to the German flag carrier’s pilot strike.

“Two flights of Lufthansa airline – Delhi to Frankfurt with 300 passengers and Delhi to Munich with 400 passengers have been cancelled,” Indira Gandhi International Airport official said.

Lufthansa has axed close to 800 flights from the airline’s two biggest hubs, Frankfurt and Munich due to a one-day labor action by its flight crews, affecting more that 130,000 passengers around the globe.

New Delhi police has dispatched negotiation teams to talk with the stranded passengers and the airline.

“We brought both of them together and I am sure there will be a solution soon to the situation,” Indian police official said.

The airline issued a statement saying that while the carrier was working to normalize the situation, isolated cancelations or delays in the next two days were still possible.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

