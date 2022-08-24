Passenger air travel between US and Europe up 242%

US-International air traffic passenger enplanements totaled 21.165 million in July 2022, up 87% compared to July 2021

Data recently released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) show that in July 2022:

U.S.-International air traffic passenger enplanements (APIS/“I-92” arrivals + departures) totaled 21.165 million in July 2022, up 87% compared to July 2021 and, enplanements reached 84% of pre-pandemic July 2019 volume.

Originating Non-Stop Air Travel in July 2022

Non-U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Arrivals to the United States from foreign countries, totaled 4.243 million, +112% compared to July 2021 and (-30.0%) compared to June 2019.

On a related note, overseas ‘visitor’ arrivals (ADIS/ “I-94”) totaled 2.589 million in July 2022, the fourth consecutive month overseas visitor arrivals exceeded 2.0 million. July overseas ‘visitor’ arrivals reached 64.7% of pre-pandemic July 2019 volume, up from 59.3% in June 2022.

U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Departures from the United States to foreign countries totaled 6.230 million, +67% compared to July 2021 and only (-3.5%) compared to July 2019.

World Region Highlights (APIS/ “I-92” arrivals + departures)

