Passenger air travel between US and Europe up 242%

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
US-International air traffic passenger enplanements totaled 21.165 million in July 2022, up 87% compared to July 2021

Data recently released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) show that in July 2022:

U.S.-International air traffic passenger enplanements (APIS/“I-92” arrivals + departures) totaled 21.165 million in July 2022, up 87% compared to July 2021 and, enplanements reached 84% of pre-pandemic July 2019 volume.

Originating Non-Stop Air Travel in July 2022

  • Non-U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Arrivals to the United States from foreign countries, totaled 4.243 million, +112% compared to July 2021 and (-30.0%) compared to June 2019.

On a related note, overseas ‘visitor’ arrivals (ADIS/ “I-94”) totaled 2.589 million in July 2022, the fourth consecutive month overseas visitor arrivals exceeded 2.0 million. July overseas ‘visitor’ arrivals reached 64.7% of pre-pandemic July 2019 volume, up from 59.3% in June 2022.

  • U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Departures from the United States to foreign countries totaled 6.230 million, +67% compared to July 2021 and only (-3.5%) compared to July 2019.

World Region Highlights (APIS/ “I-92” arrivals + departures)

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

