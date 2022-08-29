Share this Article
Parks getting ready for Halloween fun
Halloween weekends featuring decorating contests, crafts, haunted trails, and haunted pavilions are what will be greet park goers this fall.
Location: Home » Posting » Entertainment » Parks getting ready for Halloween fun
Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success
Halloween weekends featuring decorating contests, crafts, haunted trails, and haunted pavilions are what will be greet park goers this fall.
Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Leave a Comment