Park Inn by Radisson Debuts in Australia with New Melbourne Hotel

Radisson Hotel Group has opened Park Inn by Radisson Melbourne Carlton, marking the Park Inn by Radisson brand’s debut in Australia. Located beside Princes Park and just four kilometers from Melbourne’s CBD, the 89-room hotel offers bright, contemporary accommodation with views of the park and an outdoor pool.

Guests can enjoy easy access to Lygon Street’s dining scene, Melbourne Zoo, and leading medical and academic institutions such as the University of Melbourne and the Royal Children’s Hospital. The hotel’s connected location and relaxed, upbeat design aim to deliver Park Inn by Radisson’s signature “feel-good, stress-free” hospitality experience to Australian travelers.