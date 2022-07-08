Park Hyatt Jakarta Opens In The Heart Of Menteng

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today the opening of Park Hyatt Jakarta, marking the highly anticipated debut of the Park Hyatt brand in Indonesia. Located in the tranquil Menteng area in the heart of Jakarta’s bustling central business district, the hotel offers a distinctive collection of culinary, leisure and wellness experiences as well as unique event venues for bespoke celebrations, delivering guests and locals the epitome of luxury in Jakarta.

“With Hyatt hotels operating in Indonesia for over 40 years, we are delighted to share that the Park Hyatt brand has launched in the country, introducing its refined hospitality and personal service to local residents and visitors from near and far,” said David Udell, group president, Asia-Pacific, Hyatt. “As more countries reopen their borders and travel confidence grows, Park Hyatt Jakarta is an exciting addition to our Park Hyatt portfolio, complementing new hotels that have opened in recent years in Auckland, Kyoto, Niseko and Suzhou.”

Park Hyatt Jakarta occupies the top 17 floors of the 37-story Park Tower in the center of the city’s financial and diplomatic district. The hotel’s surrounding area, Menteng, was originally conceived in the early 20th century as a garden city and is now known for its peaceful tree-lined streets, abundant greenery and elegant heritage architecture. Park Hyatt Jakarta offers easy access to idyllic parks and popular retail and entertainment venues as well as panoramic views of the nearby National Monument Park. The hotel’s location harkens back to the origins of the Park Hyatt brand with its first property overlooking a serene park in Chicago, its proximity to nature reflecting how Park Hyatt hotels around the world offer an oasis of calm in the midst of the bustle of the city.

